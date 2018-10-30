‘Rickey Smiley For Real’ Is Back!

10.30.18
Rickey Smiley is a very busy man, but on Monday nights he gets a good laugh. Every Monday he hosts a karaoke night at Birmingham’s StarDome. It’s been sold out for the past six months, he says “I got every crack-head, every drunk..” and if you’re in the building you’ll die laughing!

Tonight his show Rickey Smiley For Real is back on TV One with season five. This season there’s “a whole new crew in the house” after Rickey’s cousin moved in with her four little kids. See how he adjusted to having a house full of kids!

Watch Ricky Smiley For Real Tuesday night at 8 ET on TV One.

