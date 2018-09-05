7 Teens Shot At Birmingham Party [Video]

According to AL.com, On Sunday night, 7 teenagers were shot at a teen party in Birmingham, Ala.

The incident happened at a public establishment with security guards, called WorkPlay, and was hosted by a high school sorority. The victims were treated at a local Children’s Hospital, where dozens of people gathered to check on the injured teenagers.

“We don’t believe most of the persons injured were actually involved,” said Birmingham Police Department spokesman Johnny Williams told AL.com: “One of the injured persons was taken into custody after he was treated. He will be held as a suspect in this shooting.”

The investigation is ongoing.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.