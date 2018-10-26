Pete Souza’s ‘Shade: A Tale Of Two Presidents’ Throws Major Shade

Pete Souza is a photographer, and #1 New York Times bestselling author. His latest book Shade: A Tale Of Two Presidents contrasts what’s happening in the White House right now to the Obama Administration.

Souza says the book got it’s name because he’s literally “throwing shade.”

Sybil says she isn’t crazy about the book because Michelle Obama has instructed us to “go high” when “they go low,” and this book doesn’t seem to demonstrate “going high.”

Souza assures her that the book is not petty and is far more respectful than our current President who, “disrespects the office of the presidency every day.” He insists that he handles it, “in a humorous way,” and is not trying to contribute to the craziness. “What I’m trying to do is contribute to the truth,” he says.

The book is available now.

