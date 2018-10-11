News
Michelle Obama Announces Global Girls Alliance [Video]

Former first lady Michelle Obama sat down with TODAY to announce the launch of the Global Girls Alliance. The initiative focuses on the importance of education for young girls, “The stats show that when you educate a girl, you educate a family, a community, a country,” she said on the show.

Mrs. Obama says, “there are 98 million adolescent girls that are not in school,” and that doesn’t make sense. She says that girls and women are the” backbone” of their families and communities, so to tackle big world issues like “global warming,” or “maternal mortality,” we have to educate our girls.

