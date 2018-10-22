Roland Martin: We Will Vote!

| 10.22.18
We’re approaching election day and Roland Martin talks to Charles Phillips of the Black Economic Alliance Political Action Committee.

Phillips, CEO of the Black Economic Alliance PAC, says this election they have had a $10 million impact. They decided to start the PAC because they realized their money would make greater impact if they put it together.

The group spends a lot of time vetting candidates to make sure they “really believe in” who they choose to support. Candidates don’t have to be Black or Democrats, they go along with who they think will help the Black population the most.

Visit BlackEconimicAllance.org to find out who they support near you, and to donate.

