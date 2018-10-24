‘Black Panther’s’ Killmonger Set For Five-Part Marvel Comics Miniseries

Ask any fan of Marvel’s Black Panther who the breakout star of the film is and most would agree that it’s Killmonger.

Now, the tragic villain is getting his first solo series— a five-issue Marvel Comics story from Bryan Edward Hill and Juan Ferrerya — billed as “the fall of Erik Killmonger,” Polygon reports.

“To me the iconic fight between Erik Killmonger and T’Challa is tragic,” Hill told Vulture. “It’s something that shouldn’t happen. It’s a conflict that’s borne from a tragic misunderstanding and a young man who was violently taken from his home. He grew up in exile and had only his anger to nurture him.”

According to the report, “the series will begin with Erik, an American-raised Wakandan exile, graduating from MIT, and follow the choices and events that cement him into his villainous role and his hatred for the Black Panther.”

“What I would like to let readers know is they should expect the unexpected with this,” Hill told Vulture. “If they think that they know who Erik Killmonger is, they will be surprised by the aspects of this story. There’s everything here.”

The first issue of “Killmonger” will debut sometime in December.

