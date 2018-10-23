‘Black Panther’ Costume Designer To Receive Career Award

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ruth E. Carter, the creator of the stunning costumes of Black Panther and numerous other Hollywood films, will receive the career achievement award at next year’s Costume Designers Guild Awards.

The guild announced Tuesday that the two-time Academy Award nominee will receive the honor at the 21st annual ceremony held Feb. 19 in Beverly Hills.

Carter’s costumes for the blockbuster Black Panther earned widespread praise for how they incorporated African culture.

Her designs for 1993’s Malcolm X and 1998’s Amistad earned her Oscar nominations. She is currently working on the Paramount Network show Yellowstone.

The awards ceremony will also include a new category for costume designs for variety, live television or reality competition shows.

Films created for television and streaming services will also now be eligible for recognition.

