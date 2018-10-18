Chris-Tia Donaldson: ‘Breast Cancer Does Not Have To Be A Death Sentence’

It is largely believed that Black women have a grater risk of dying from breast cancer. Founder of Thank God It’s Natural, Chris-Tia Donaldson says that’s not exactly true.

According to Donaldson, it has a lot to do with socioeconomic situations. In more racially segregated areas there is greater risk for Black women.

She herself is a breast cancer survivor. She was diagnosed at 36, and says she was “shocked and in disbelief.” A few months before her diagnosis she found a lump in her chest but and ignored it until a friend urged her to get it checked out.

Donaldson has been cancer free for two years and says, “breast cancer does not have to be a death sentence.”

Like many other diseases and illnesses, early detection is key to survival. Which is why Thank God It’s Natural, is a sponsor of Take A Loved One to the Doctor Day.

