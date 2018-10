Things got heated in the NBA over the weekend when the Lakers played the Rockets in Houston. There was a “scuffle,” and Guy says he took their emotion to mean that the Lakers have a “fighting chance,” at winning the championship. The fight started when Chris Paul supposedly though Rondo spit on him. Three players were suspended as a result of the altercation.

