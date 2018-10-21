News
Chris Paul, Brandon Ingram and Rajon Rondo Spoil LeBron James' Lakers Debut With Fight [WATCH]

Lakers teammates Brandon Ingram and Rajon Rondo and Chris Paul of the Rockets were suspended without pay Sunday for an on-court fight.

Ingram was suspended four games, Rondo will sit out three games and Paul two games. The NBA handed down the punishments a day after the incident in the fourth quarter at Staples Center.

The incident is costliest to Paul, who will be fined a total of $491,782. Paul is president of the NBA Players’ Association. He began serving the suspension Sunday night when the Clippers played the Rockets.

Rondo will be fined a total of $186,207, while Ingram’s total is $158,816.

Ingram and Rondo will start their suspensions Monday night when the Lakers host the San Antonio Spurs.

 

As that played out, Paul and Rondo got into each other’s faces. The Rockets said Rondo spit at Paul, one of the things that the NBA was studying Sunday. Video replays showed that Paul appeared to push Rondo in the face, Rondo responded with two attempted punches and Paul then tried to swing back before players from both sides could separate them.

Ingram, Paul and Rondo were all ejected. Houston won 124-115, spoiling the Lakers’ home debut for LeBron James.

Paul and Rondo have been adversaries before, going back to 2009 when Paul played for New Orleans and Rondo was with Boston. They got tangled up in the second quarter of a game then, and tensions were high when the game was over — with players like Paul Pierce needing to get between the two before everyone left the court.

