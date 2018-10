Guy doesn’t understand grandmas that can’t cook! He calls home cooked meals a grandma duty. A grandma that cant cook is like “a preacher without his bible.” This gripe stems from a time in college when he went to his friend’s grandma’s house for some home cooking and the food was “trash!” So if you’re a grandma please know how to cook!

