Video Shows Black Teen Girl Being Punched While Restrained By Florida Cops

There is NOTHING that justifies a grown man beating up a 14-year old girl. NOTHING. Coral Springs Police Dept, this is nothing but racism, patriarchy & abuse of power. @CoralSpringsPD how are you handling this?https://t.co/upgmHdBZK4 — Lauren Fernandez (@laurencita22) October 19, 2018

Florida police officers have come under fire after a video released by an anonymous source showed them punching a Black teen girl as they restrained her. Authorities claim she was resisting arrest.

According to the Miami Herald, on Thursday at the Coral Square Mall in Coral Springs, a bystander videotaped the arrest and alleged assault as the 14-year-old girl was “face down, lying on her belly on the ground, and is punched twice in the side by an uniformed cop while being held down by another officer.”

Of course, the Coral Springs police deny that excessive force was used in this case and that the video doesn’t capture the entire story of what happened.

“As with all social media posts, it shows only the end of the story, not the incident in its entirety which led up to the arrest,” reads the statement posted on Friday.

“Officers were called to the mall by security about unruly teens, who had been harassing patrons and causing a disturbance. Upon meeting with security, an officer was stopped by a mother, who indicated her 5-year old child was shoved to the ground by one of the teens.”

They also claim the teen under arrest after hitting another teen at the mall.

Coral Springs police stress that mall security asked them to ban the teens from the mall, which they did, but had to return soon after when those same teens returned to the mall.

The police also stressed that they used this amount of force in order to unclench her fist, a claim that many folks on Twitter do not believe.

OUTRAGEOUS! This is a Coral Springs police officer repeatedly punching a 14-YEAR-OLD BLACK GIRL. This is WHY WE KNEEL!! RETWEET THIS! pic.twitter.com/k8IdfAabai — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) October 19, 2018

Fire that Police Chief too.. Coral Springs PD. You mother-*#&*&@%^@ morons think.. kidney punching a 14 year old.. is okay and common practice? I do hope the parent of that 14 year old files lawsuit. Chief & Officer needs 2B – Fired. Fed investigation ASAP — Samantha Bunny (@SamanthaBuny) October 21, 2018

This is America. Coral Springs police officer repeatedly punches a 14-year-old black girl because he’s upset that she was talking back. They will either make excuses that blame the victim or a fake apology that Blacks will be pressured to accept to absolve this racist punk. pic.twitter.com/BXAR0ydGas — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) October 20, 2018

“but its basically her fault, not the police officer’s…”. fuck the fuck off coral springs pd https://t.co/JDnRdrJFZW — isaac chiu (@isaaxhiu) October 19, 2018

In which the Coral Springs, Florida police department hand-waves a grown man kidney punching a 14-year-old girl because of "her stature". Who's running this feed, Officer Barbrady from South Park? "Nothing more to see here, folks. Move along." https://t.co/EgF8soilHg — ➖Dustin Miller➖ 👻🎃 (@spdustin) October 19, 2018

After the arrest, the teens were first taken to the police department and later transferred to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

The teen’s mother, Jessica Dennis, told WPLG Local 10 News that the police were out of line and that her daughter didn’t deserve to be assaulted like that.

“He went completely overboard,” the teen’s mother, she said. “Her hands were pinned up. It was just too much.”

Dennis added that it was hard to watch her daughter being held down and hit by the officers.

“I was heartbroken and I couldn’t see her. They just seemed nonchalant. They didn’t care.”

