Donald Trump made more than a few ridiculous comments this week. So he is the Bama of the week, again! He called Stormy Daniels a “horse face,” defended a congressman who body slammed a journalist, and has not taken the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi as seriously as he should. Huggy says this is because we keep waiting on “the wrong dude to say the right thing!”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: