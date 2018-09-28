CLOSE
Entertainment
Terry Crews To Host NBC's 'America's Got Talent: The Champions'

(Photo Credit: PR Photos)

Terry Crews has a new job! He was just announced as the host of a new show called America’s Got Talent: The Champions. 

Variety reports that the America’s Got Talent spin-off will bring back fan favorites and other memorable acts from previous seasons as well as acts from the global Got Talent franchise to compete against each other.

“I am so proud and honored to join Simon, Mel, Heidi and Howie in hosting the #1 alternative series on television,” Crews said. “NBC’s ‘America’s Got Talent’ is a show I love to watch with my family and now to actually be a part of this special edition, ‘The Champions,’ is more than I could have asked or dreamed. Now America’s got Terry Crews!”

America’s Got Talent: The Champions is scheduled to start in January.

