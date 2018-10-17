Samantha Markle To Loni Love: ‘Eat Less Bacon’

Samantha Markle — the half-sister of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex — is back at doing what she does best… talking sh*t on Twitter. And this time she’s taking aim at Loni Love.

“How dare you publicly call me a b**ch. Try eating less bacon and more salad! Dancing your way onto stage would look a little bit better. Rude sow,” Markle wrote, and her message was accompanied by a GIF of a running pig.

Samantha tagged Loni and the “Real” show, along with a link to the clip where Loni said, “I don’t trust this royal b**ch.”

Love then described the history of the Markle family drama, pointing out Samantha specifically and saying: “She so foul and really needs to look in the mirror and stop commenting directly from tabloids. Her ignorance is bigger than her waistline”

And she didn’t stop there…

Samantha later clarified that fat-shaming really ain’t her style, even tho she also added that “[Loni] said I should crawl back under my rock. I would but she ate it.”

“To be clear I would never insult women about being overweight I have been and my grandmother was. This woman insults everybody disgustingly and she needs to look in the mirror.”

Loni hasn’t responded to Samantha’s comments on Twitter but she shared a GIF of her face saying, “Stop killing my vibe.”

Stop killing my vibe. 💁‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/GM7FSxQpzv — Loni Love (@LoniLove) October 10, 2018

Samantha recently made headlines when she showed up at Kensington Palace with no invite. While the media claimed she was turned away, Sam says she was only there to hand the guard a letter with an important message to sister Meghan regarding their father’s (Thomas Markel) health.

