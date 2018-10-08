Meghan Markle’s Evil Half-Sister Attacked Her Mother

Meghan Markle‘s 53-year-old half-sister Samantha Markle (her married name is Samantha Grant, but she suddenly started going by her maiden name when Meghan and Harry went public) is still hating from the nosebleed seats now that Meghan is living her best life. Considering Meghan is paying her no mind, she’s now attacking Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

In now-deleted tweets obtained by The Daily Mail, Samantha slammed Doria as a mother. She wrote, “The world does not know that our dad raised her most of the time without the input of her mother especially from age 12 through high school and he gave her everything she had and is,” Samantha tweeted. “She was never raised as an only child. Truth kids! He is amazing and successful and mags lie.”

She continued, “Glad you love people you don’t even know. But everything that you think you know from tabloids is a lie. Dad pretty much raised her most of her life on his own and Doria was not around very much.”

Samantha then turned her bitter Twitter fingers back on Meghan, writing, “She has ghosted both sides of the family she needs to earn our trust it is the other way around. You don’t crap on an entire family and then run around crying that you cannot trust everyone.”

To make matters even more bizarre, Samantha Markle actually flew from her home in Florida and arrived unannounced at Kensington Palace this weekend. She was confronted by a security guard and “locked in an embarrassing stand off with police guarding the gates of Kensington Palace,” according to The Mirror. She gave a letter to the security guard, which reportedly said her behavior would “escalate” if she did not get a meeting with Meghan. She then bought Prince Harry and Meghan Markle masks at a sovereign shop. See the photo below:

Meghan Markle's family drama continues. https://t.co/Ub2maWxVyY — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) October 7, 2018

We are sure Meghan Markle is unbothered by her hating sister.

