Secure That Bag: Mega Millions Jackpot Now $667M, 3rd Largest In US History

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Mega Millions prize was already giant, but now it’s even bigger.

Lottery officials have increased the estimated jackpot for Tuesday night’s drawing from $654 million to $667 million, making it the third-largest grand prize in U.S. history. The increase reflects a surge in ticket sales.

The record lottery jackpot was a $1.6 billion Powerball prize won in January 2016.

Although the Mega Millions prize has grown larger, the odds of winning remain the same, at a dismal one in 302.5 million.

The $667 million jackpot refers to the annuity option, paid out over 29 years. The cash option, which is favored by nearly all winners, is $380 million.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

PHOTO: AP

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE