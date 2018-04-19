Rolling In Dough: The Richest Black People In The World

Get inspired by the richest Black people in the world!

2. 10. Strive Masiyiwa View this post on Instagram With Bishop TD Jakes in Ghana yesterday! A post shared by Strive Masiyiwa (@strivemasiyiwa) on Sep 8, 2017 at 12:08am PDT Strive Masiyiwa also made his money through the cell phone industry by launching his own in Zimbabwe in 1998. He owns a majority of the companies shares and the businesses that give fiber-optic networks and satellite services to the telecom companies across Africa. (News Source: The Root)

4. 8. Michael Jordan Basketball legend Michael Jordan gets his riches from endorsements, his coveted shoe collections and his stake in the Charlotte Hornets. He bought a share of the NBA franchise for $175 million in 2010. He now owns 90% of the team which is valued at $1.05 billion. (Photo Source: AP/ News Source: The Root)

8. 4. Oprah Winfrey Even though she has OWN Network, Harpo Productions and her partnership with “60 Minute” most of her money comes from being a television host. She’s also the owner of O Magazine. She has a net worth of $2.7 billion. (Photo Source: AP/ News Source: The Root)