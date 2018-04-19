Rolling In Dough: The Richest Black People In The World

Get inspired by the richest Black people in the world!
1. 11. Mohammed Ibrahim
Mohammed Ibrahim has a net worth of $1.18 billion. He gained his riches when he founded Celtel, one of the first cell phone companies in Africa and the Middle East. After selling his company in 2005, he received $1.4 billion and uses his time to fight against corrupt African leaders.
(News Source: The Root)
2. 10. Strive Masiyiwa
Strive Masiyiwa also made his money through the cell phone industry by launching his own in Zimbabwe in 1998. He owns a majority of the companies shares and the businesses that give fiber-optic networks and satellite services to the telecom companies across Africa.
(News Source: The Root)
3. 9. Mohammed Dewji
Mohammed Dewji is the only billionaire out Tanzania. His father created METL a company that trades textiles, flour, drinks and edible oils back in the 70’s. He has now inherited that business.
(News Source: The Root)
4. 8. Michael Jordan
Basketball legend Michael Jordan gets his riches from endorsements, his coveted shoe collections and his stake in the Charlotte Hornets. He bought a share of the NBA franchise for $175 million in 2010. He now owns 90% of the team which is valued at $1.05 billion.
(Photo Source: AP/ News Source: The Root)
5. 7. Folorunsho Alakija
Folorunsho Alakija started her career with her own fashion label before getting an oil license in Nigeria in 1993. Her oil mining business has partnered with Chevron. She has a net worth of $1.7 billion.
(News Source: The Root)
6. 6. Patrice Motsepe
Patrice Motsepe bought a gold mine that was low in production that he turned into a profit. In 2008, he became the first Black African billionaire and now controls a private-equity firm and has a soccer club. He pulls in a net worth of $2.5 Billion.
(News Source: The Root)
7. 5. Isabel dos Santos
Known as an independent businesswoman, she received her money from her father Eduardo dos Santos. He gave his stakes to his daughter when he transferred it to several Angolan companies in her name. She has $2.6 billion.
(News Source: The Root)
8. 4. Oprah Winfrey
Even though she has OWN Network, Harpo Productions and her partnership with “60 Minute” most of her money comes from being a television host. She’s also the owner of O Magazine. She has a net worth of $2.7 billion.
(Photo Source: AP/ News Source: The Root)
9. 3. Robert Smith
Robert Smith is an African-American that made his money in venture capital after leaving Goldman Sachs and Kraft Foods. His net worth is $4.4 billion.
(Photo Source: AP/ News Source: The Root)
10. 2. Mike Adenuga
While working as a cab driver in New York, Adenuga attended Pace University for his MBA. At the age of 26, he made his first million-selling lace and distributing soft drinks. In Nigeria, he owns the second largest cellphone provider and a profitable oil firm. His net worth is $5.4 billion.
(Photo Source: AP/ News Source: The Root)
11. 1. Aliko Dangote
Coming in with a net worth of $14.1 billion, Dangote made his wealth by selling cement. His company makes 44 million metric tons annually and is hoping to increase by 33%. He’s also killing the sugar industry in Nigeria.
(Photo Source: AP/ News Source: The Root)