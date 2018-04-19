Rolling In Dough: The Richest Black People In The World

Posted April 19, 2018

Get inspired by the richest Black people in the world!

 

1. 11. Mohammed Ibrahim

No.6 Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Net Worth: $1.1 billion – As of March 2012UK’s Richest Person: #32World’s Richest People: #1075 overallSource of wealth: communications, self-madeAge:64 ,Citizenship: United Kingdom, Residence: London, United Kingdom Dr. Mohamed "Mo" Ibrahim (born 1946) is aSudanese/ British mobile communications entrepreneur and billionaire. He worked for several other telecommunications companies before founding Celtel, which when sold had over 24 million mobile phone subscribers in 14 African countries. After selling Celtel in 2005 for $3.4 billion, he set up the Mo Ibrahim Foundation to encourage better governance in Africa, as well as creating the Mo Ibrahim Index, to evaluate nations' performance. He is also a member of the Africa Regional Advisory Board of London Business School. In 2007 he initiated the Mo Ibrahim Prize for Achievement in African Leadership, which awards a $5 million initial payment, and a $200,000 annual payment for life to African heads of state who deliver security, health, education and economic development to their constituents and democratically transfer power to their successors. #BlackFriday #BlackBusinessmen #WealthiestBlackPeopleInTheWorld #AfricanAmericans #BlackHistory #AfricanDescent #BlackPower #BlackEntrepreneur #BlackCommunity #MohammedIbrahim

Mohammed Ibrahim has a net worth of $1.18 billion. He gained his riches when he founded Celtel, one of the first cell phone companies in Africa and the Middle East. After selling his company in 2005, he received $1.4 billion and uses his time to fight against corrupt African leaders.

(News Source: The Root)

2. 10. Strive Masiyiwa

With Bishop TD Jakes in Ghana yesterday!

Strive Masiyiwa also made his money through the cell phone industry by launching his own in Zimbabwe in 1998. He owns a majority of the companies shares and the businesses that give fiber-optic networks and satellite services to the telecom companies across Africa.

(News Source: The Root)

3. 9. Mohammed Dewji

Mohammed Dewji is the only billionaire out Tanzania. His father created METL a company that trades textiles, flour, drinks and edible oils back in the 70’s. He has now inherited that business.

(News Source: The Root)

4. 8. Michael Jordan

Basketball legend Michael Jordan gets his riches from endorsements, his coveted shoe collections and his stake in the Charlotte Hornets. He bought a share of the NBA franchise for $175 million in 2010. He now owns 90% of the team which is valued at $1.05 billion.

(Photo Source: AP/ News Source: The Root)

5. 7. Folorunsho Alakija

Africa rise and clap hands for this African Women of Magnitude Folorunso Alakija (born July 15, 1951) is a Nigerian businesswoman, one of the richest African women, and one of the richest black women in the world. In 2014, she temporarily unseated Oprah Winfrey as the richest woman of African descent in the world.She is a business tycoon involved in the fashion,oil and printing industries.She is the group managing director of The Rose of Sharon Group which consists of The Rose of Sharon Prints & Promotions Limited and Digital Reality Prints Limited and the executive vice-chairman of Famfa Oil Limited.Alakija is ranked by Forbes as the richest woman in Nigeria with an estimated net worth of $2.1 billion[1][4] As of 2015, she is listed as the second most powerful woman in Africa after Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and the 87th most powerful woman in the world by Forbes #womennofmagnitude #billonares #blackfemales #rolemodels #richwomen #oprah #folorunshoalakija

Folorunsho Alakija started her career with her own fashion label before getting an oil license in Nigeria in 1993. Her oil mining business has partnered with Chevron. She has a net worth of $1.7 billion.

(News Source: The Root)

6. 6. Patrice Motsepe

Patrice Motsepe bought a gold mine that was low in production that he turned into a profit. In 2008, he became the first Black African billionaire and now controls a private-equity firm and has a soccer club. He pulls in a net worth of $2.5 Billion.

(News Source: The Root)

7. 5. Isabel dos Santos

Known as an independent businesswoman, she received her money from her father Eduardo dos Santos. He gave his stakes to his daughter when he transferred it to several Angolan companies in her name. She has $2.6 billion.

(News Source: The Root)

8. 4. Oprah Winfrey

Even though she has OWN Network, Harpo Productions and her partnership with “60 Minute” most of her money comes from being a television host. She’s also the owner of O Magazine. She has a net worth of $2.7 billion.

(Photo Source: AP/ News Source: The Root)

9. 3. Robert Smith

Robert Smith is an African-American that made his money in venture capital after leaving Goldman Sachs and Kraft Foods. His net worth is $4.4 billion.

(Photo Source: AP/ News Source: The Root)

10. 2. Mike Adenuga

While working as a cab driver in New York, Adenuga attended Pace University for his MBA. At the age of 26, he made his first million-selling lace and distributing soft drinks. In Nigeria, he owns the second largest cellphone provider and a profitable oil firm. His net worth is $5.4 billion.

(Photo Source: AP/ News Source: The Root)

11. 1. Aliko Dangote

Coming in with a net worth of $14.1 billion, Dangote made his wealth by selling cement. His company makes 44 million metric tons annually and is hoping to increase by 33%. He’s also killing the sugar industry in Nigeria.

(Photo Source: AP/ News Source: The Root)

