Groups Fighting Sexual Violence Awarded #Metoo Funding

NEW YORK (AP) — Eight groups across the nation have been awarded funding from the New York Women’s Foundation for their efforts to fight sexual violence.

The groups in this first round of funding were chosen in consultation with #MeToo founder Tarana Burke. They are focused on under served communities such as those of color, immigrant communities and LGBTQ people.

The money — $840,000 — comes from the “Fund for the MeToo Movement and Allies,” set up by The New York Women’s Foundation earlier this year. The group provided an initial $1 million for a fund to support Burke and the movement she founded 12 years ago, along with other similar organizations, with a goal of raising $5 million a year.

