Proposed ‘Sobering Center’ Would Offer Alternative To Jail For Intoxicated

A new proposal in New Orleans would offer intoxicated people a place to sober up as an alternative to jail, the ER, or just being passed out on the street.

According to wwltv.com, some City Council members are in support of a “Short-term Sobriety Center.” The proposed sobering center would hold 20 beds, and serve up to 80 people a day under the care of a team from Odyssey House, a non-profit health care center.

The center would allow New Orleans police and EMS give intoxicated people a safe place to rest for four to eight hours to sober up.

The sobering center would reportedly be located less than a mile from the French Quarter.

The only restriction noted by wwltv.com is,”intoxicated people can only enter the center if they do not have active warrants for their arrest.”

