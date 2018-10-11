Montel Williams Spent 21 Days In The Hospital: ‘I Almost Died’

Montel Williams is finally opening up about the details surrounding his hospitalization earlier this year.

Williams tells The Blast he spent 21 days in the hospital, nine of those days in Intensive Care Unit, after suffering a rare stroke following a workout in New York City.

“I had what they call a hemorrhagic stroke,” Williams says.

According to the American Stroke Association, only 13 percent of all strokes are categorized as hemorrhagic but they are responsible for about 40 percent of all stroke deaths.

Williams tells The Blast that he, “almost died” and feels, “lucky to be alive.”

On May 30, Williams was working out at a hotel gym in New York City. While doing dumbbell squats he heard a “loud pop” on his left side, The Blast reports.

“I looked up and everything turned into kaleidoscope ,” Williams tells The Blast. “I knew something was majorly wrong, so I forced myself to get to my room on the 14th floor and called my wife. I told her that I may be having a stroke, so please call 911. She did the rest.”

Now Williams says he is almost fully recovered. He is still on some medication but is slowly being weaned off of it. He is reportedly eating well and feeling great!

He says the incident was “a wake-up call to go 100 percent, instead of the 300 percent I was working at.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE