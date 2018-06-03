Montel Williams Hospitalized

NEW YORK CITY (AP) — Montel Williams has been taken to a hospital after a workout at a New York City gym.

Williams’ spokesman tweeted that anyone who knows the 61-year-old television personality knows that Williams is an exercise enthusiast. The spokesman said Thursday that Williams “over did it” and was admitted to the hospital out of an abundance of caution.

Montel was taken by ambulance to the hospital yesterday, we expect him to be discharged in the coming days. Very grateful to @FDNY – @jonfranks pic.twitter.com/1jVHZecseb — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) May 31, 2018

The spokesman says Williams is doing well and anticipates being discharged soon.

The spokesman did not say which hospital Williams was taken to.

Williams was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1999.

