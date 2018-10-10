Corey Lewis was babysitting two white children, and the cops were called on him by a white woman. The moment was captured on video and the parents are in disbelief.

Lewis runs a youth mentoring program in Atlanta, and he was babysitting two white children, a 10-year-old girl and six-year-old boy. He was being followed and harassed by a white woman, which he recorded on Facebook Live. A police officer stopped Lewis and told the kids to get out of the car—who explained Lewis was their afterschool teacher and babysitter.

Lewis wrote in the Facebook caption, “This lady from Walmart harassed, followed, & called the cops on me. ALL because I’m black and have 2 white kids with me.” See the video below, which has over 439,000 views.

CBS46 reports parents David Parker and Dana Mango were “in disbelief.” Mango told CBS46, “I said, ‘Are you saying that because there’s an African American male driving my two white kids, that he was stopped and pulled over and questioned?’ and he said, ‘I’m sorry ma’am, that’s exactly what I’m saying.”

In another Facebook video, Lewis said, “All because I got two kids in the backseat who do not look like me, this lady took it upon herself to say that she’s going to take my plate down and call the police. It’s crazy… It’s 2018 and this is what I’ve got to deal with.”

As of now, the woman has not been identified, but we are sure social media will do their work.

White Parents ‘In Disbelief’ When Woman Calls The Cops On Their Black Babysitter was originally published on newsone.com