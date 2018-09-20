Odell Beckham Jr. Tired Of Being ‘Randomly’ Drug Tested

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is not too happy with the NFL right now.

Thursday morning, he took to Twitter to voice his frustrations about the league’s “random” PED drug testing.

“Walkin in today to my 997,546 “””RANDOM””” PED drug test today. It’s actually funny how I “randomly” get tested every other week. Dear @ NFL please stop sending these people, ur takin away from meeting times and film… thanks # ThisAintWhatYaLookinFor # ThisIsBeyondMeeeee” He tweeted.

Beckham’s tweet comes six months after a video surfaced of the superstar , shot by a French model, lounging in bed with a pizza and what appeared to be suspicious-looking substances.

The Giants player recently signed a five-year, $95 million extension with $65 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid receiver in the NFL.

