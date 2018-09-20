New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is not too happy with the NFL right now.
Thursday morning, he took to Twitter to voice his frustrations about the league’s “random” PED drug testing.
“Walkin in today to my 997,546 “””RANDOM””” PED drug test today. It’s actually funny how I “randomly” get tested every other week. Dear
@NFL please stop sending these people, ur takin away from meeting times and film… thanks #ThisAintWhatYaLookinFor #ThisIsBeyondMeeeee” He tweeted.
Beckham’s tweet comes six months after a video surfaced of the superstar , shot by a French model, lounging in bed with a pizza and what appeared to be suspicious-looking substances.
The Giants player recently signed a five-year, $95 million extension with $65 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid receiver in the NFL.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Arkansas Man Released From Prison After Judge’s Ruling
- Odell Beckham Jr. Tired Of Being ‘Randomly’ Drug Tested
- California District Latest To Modernize ‘Sexist’ Dress Code
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
2 thoughts on “Odell Beckham Jr. Tired Of Being ‘Randomly’ Drug Tested”
Uh…being photographed with drugs while being paid millions of dollars to fulfill the terms of a valid signed contract that im 100% sure addresses illegal drug use is going to = frequent drug testing…that’s not hard to understand. He’s not being unfairly targeted; take responsibility for what you do and realize that consequences exist.
As long as he is not doing any DRUGs-why be intimidated by a drug test!!!!!!
However, the NFL needs to consider allowing the players to smoke Cannabis-since it does ease some forms of chronic pain.
Football is a savage game–it can take a toll on a mans body.
Let the guys roll up a fat one every once in a while—LOL