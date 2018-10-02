Lil Wayne Admits He Attempted Suicide At 12-Years-Old

Lil Wayne is back and more honest than ever on his long-awaited new album, Tha Carter V, which was released on Friday (September 28).

On the albums outro, Let It All Work Out, Wayne opens up about the time he sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound when he was just 12 years old. Wayne raps details what happened: “I aimed where my heart was pounding / I shot it, and I woke up with blood all around me / It’s mine, I didn’t die, but as I was dying / God came to my side and we talked about it / He sold me another life and he made a prophet.”

Wayne’s mother, Jacida Carter, addressed her son’s suicide attempt on Tha Carter V‘s on, Used 2. In a spoken outro, she said, “I still don’t know today. Was he playing with the gun or was it an accident? I be wanting to ask him but I never asked him after all these years. … I never really found out about what really happened with him and that shooting.”

For years he’s claimed that the shooting was just an accident, but his verse on Solange’s 2016 track Mad sparkled speculation that it was actually a suicide attempt. On that song, he rapped, “And when I attempted suicide, I didn’t die / I remember how mad I was on that day / Man, you gotta let it go before it get up in the way.”

According to Billboard, Wayne shot himself in the chest at age 12 after his mother told him he wasn’t allowed to rap anymore. In the same interview, Young Money president Mack Maine explained Wayne’s decision to finally tell the full story of what happened that day. “He just told me one day that he was ready to address it now,” Maine said. “Just being an adult, reaching a level of maturity and comfort where it’s like, ‘I want to talk about this because I know a lot of people out here might be going through that.'”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE