CLOSE
News
Home > News > Top News

Babysitting While Black: Woman Calls Police On Black Man Babysitting White Kids

Leave a comment
Police

(Photo Credit: Ivan Bajic)

Unfortunately, the list of Black people who had police called on them for doing regular activities is getting longer.

The New York Times reports that Corey Lewis, 27, was babysitting, as he often does, when he noticed he was being followed.

Lewis reportedly first noticed the woman when when she followed him across a Georgia Walmart parking lot. Lewis says that within minutes, he was live on Facebook detailing the incident with the woman who began, “stalking” them after he refused to let her talk to the children.

He is a Black man and the children he was caring for were white. “I didn’t know what was going on, what she wanted to do,” Lewis reportedly said on Tuesday. He believes that the woman called the police because he was a black man walking around with two white children. “I felt like my character was being criminalized.”

The Times reports that the woman followed Lewis and the children out of the parking lot, to the gas station across the street, and to his home. Lewis was questioned by an officer who ultimately cleared him of all suspicion.

The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time
13 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Babysitting , black man , Police

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close