White Man Tells Black Family Campaigning for Senate Candidate Beto O’Rourke to Get Out of His Neighborhood [Video]

A black family in Texas simply wanted to campaign for the man looking to unseat Rafael Edward “Ted” Cruz, but instead they were harassed by a belligerent white man who decided that they did not belong in the neighborhood.

According to Fox 26, the family posted a video to Facebook explaining the encounter with the white man who, by definition in the white man handbook section 401-b, which states that “white men own all parts of Texas and therefore can tell people of color where they can and can’t be with impunity,” promptly told the grandmother and her two granddaughters to leave the area.

“Yesterday, while doing this ‘American as apple pie’ activity within walking distance of my mother’s house, a man approached my mother and daughters and (among other choice words) demanded that they ‘go back where they came from’ because this is HIS neighborhood,” the young girls’ mother wrote on Facebook, Fox 26 reports.

