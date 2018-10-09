Terrence J Investigated for Alleged Hit & Run, McLaren Sports Car Smashed

A $200,000 sports car registered to actor and BET host Terrence J was allegedly involved in a hit and run investigation and eyewitnesses have reportedly claimed the actor and his model girlfriend are responsible, reports The Blast.

The Blast reports, emergency dispatch audio, a call came in around 12:30 AM Tuesday morning to report a McLaren sports car crashed into a tree on Ventura Blvd. The car reportedly damaged a water line near a business and caused the water to be shut off.

According to reports the woman, who was driving, is Terrence’s girlfriend, model Jasmine Sanders, but that has not been confirmed.

It’s unclear if any injuries were sustained, but judging by the damage to the car, they’re lucky to be alive. See photos here.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE