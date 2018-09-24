Halle Berry And Lena Waithe To Executive Produce ‘Boomerang’ Sequel For BET

Halle Berry and Lena Waithe, two women with an Oscar and an Emmy respectively between them, have signed on as executive producers for a series based on the 1992 rom-com Boomerang, that starred Berry and Eddie Murphy. Murphy played Marcus Graham a self-centered executive working for a Black-owned cosmetics company while Berry, as Angela, was his love interest. Robin Givens played Jacqueline Boyer, Marcus boss and girlfriend, whose dating-like-a man tactics led to the relationship ‘boomerang’ of the movie’s title.

The movie also spawned the million-selling Boomerang soundtrack that introduced Toni Braxton to the public.

Produced by BET Networks and Paramount Television, the 10-episode half-hour series will premiere in 2019 on BET. This new series will follow the lives of Jacqueline Boyer’s son and Marcus and Angela Graham’s daughter as they try to step out of their parents’ shadows and make a legacy of their own.

“I’m thrilled to team up with Lena on this project as she is without a doubt a leading voice of her generation and a trail blazer in her own right. I’m truly excited to be a part of bringing this iconic and beloved film to the small screen,” said Berry.

“This is less of a reboot and more of a continuation of the original story,” said Waithe. “There’s no point in trying to remake a classic. It can’t be done. So we want to create something fresh that speaks to a new generation. We hope people will come to the show with an open mind and ready to embrace the new world we’ve created!”

Berry will next be seen in John Wick: Chapter 3 as an assassin named “Sofia” opposite Keanu Reeves and Anjelica Huston. She recently announced she’s making her directorial debut with Bruised, in which she will also star. The movie is about the world of MMA fighters.

Waithe, the creator of the Showtime series The Chi won an Emmy for the “Thanksgiving” episode of Master of None, co-written with show star and creator Aziz Ansari.

No word on whether any of the movie’s original actors including Berry, Murphy, Grace Jones, Chris Rock or Robin Givens will make any guest appearances.

