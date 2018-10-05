Carlos Mencia Says Americans Are A Bunch Of Complainers!

No matter what happens, Americans find something to complain about. According to comedian Carlos Mencia, “we just never stop complaining!” Think about it, he pointed out that every day we sit in traffic on the way to work and are angry & the day there’s no traffic we’re mad that we’re at work early!

He says it’s so bad that when what we’re complaining about changes, we just find something else to be upset about. “We complain about the roads” and when they’re fixing them “we’re like oh great! Construction.”

Mencia wants people to stop being so angry and just enjoy life and all of it’s moments. You can catch him this weekend in Dallas at the Arlington Improv.

