Richard Lawson Reveals He Asked For Beyoncé And Solange’s Blessing Before Marrying Tina [Video]

OWN’s smash-hit documentary series Black Love returns tonight with Beyoncé and Solange’s mother, Tina Lawson, 64, and her husband, Richard Lawson, 71, kicking off the mid-season premiere.

The Lawson’s open about how he proposed and how a couple’s boat ride motivated their decision to take things to the next level.

Ms. Tina says her granddaughter, Blue Ivy, 6, was the first to ask them when they were going to get married.

“I called her children and I asked for her hand in marriage from them,” said Mr. Lawson. “I thought that that was important, because I knew without that, based upon the fact that Tina lives for her children, that it didn’t stand a chance unless they were on board. I was fortunate enough that they were completely on board and just over the top excited about it.”

Tina and Richard were married in Newport Beach, California, on April 12, 2015.

Last month for Bey’s birthday (Sept. 4) Tina wished her firstborn a happy 37th birthday with a throwback baby photo and heartfelt Instagram message.

“It’s already your birthday where you are So Happy Birthday to the nicest, owner of the most beautiful, generous, loving hearts ever !!!! Brilliant too! Always thinking, planning, analyzing, [strategizing], how you can make everything you touch better!” Mrs. Lawson wrote under a picture of a 4-month-old Beyoncé.

She added: “On this day you were 4 months old and i couldn’t even control the excitement and pride and the all encompassing love i felt for you , my first born. I made a vow to love and cherish you everyday . For the rest of my life ! Sometimes i can’t believe out of all the incredible people in the world i was chosen by God to be your mom❤! The day that you and your sister entered this world were the two best days of my life , hands down !! It is a privilege to have carried you two in this body Enjoy your B-Day !!! No one deserves it more”

Black Love returns on Tuesday, October 2, at 10/9c, on OWN.

(photo credit: Tina Lawson Instagram)

