Solange’s Saint Heron Readies Upcoming Collaboration With Ikea

Solange is looking to shake things up in your living space.

The singer’s company, Saint Heron, has secured a deal with IKEA for an upcoming collection. The collection is said to explore “the creative space in between architecture, design, art, and music.”

Marcus Engman, head of design at IKEA Range & Supply said, “Contemporary art is a huge part of people’s life today. At IKEA we are curious about the creative space in between architecture, design, art, and music and how that could come alive in the homes of the many people. This is what we want to explore together with Saint Heron.”

The pieces are said to involve “objects, space and architecture.”

The deal comes one day after the Scandinavian furniture brand announced a similar pact with designer Virgil Abloh’s company Off-White.

(Photo Credit: Associated Press)

