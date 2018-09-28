Fox News contributor Kevin Jackson was reportedly fired Thursday after he called the women who have accused Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct “lying skanks”
In a now-deleted tweet, he said of Christine Blasey Ford: “Dang girl, stop opening your legs and OPEN A BOOK!”
A Fox News spokesperson reportedly issued a statement, that Jackson “has been terminated as a contributor,” adding that “his comments on today’s hearings were reprehensible and do not reflect the values” of the network.
Jackson also noted that Dr. Ford, who teaches at Stanford, was probably having sex parties with the students she hosts interning at Google.
As noted by Raw Story, he ultimately called her a “coward” and attacked Democrats for thanking her for her courage.
The tweets have since been deleted, but you can see screen grabs below via Mediaite:
3 thoughts on “Fox News Contributor Kevin Jackson Fired After Calling Kavanaugh Accusers ‘Lying Skanks’”
Doing the most to try and appease the racist at Fox and now your black ass is out of a job. And not one of them will come to your rescue.
Real Talk P.T. Cooning doesn,t protect you.
Good you coon you Uncle Tom idiot.