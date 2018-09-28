Fox News Contributor Kevin Jackson Fired After Calling Kavanaugh Accusers ‘Lying Skanks’

Fox News contributor Kevin Jackson was reportedly fired Thursday after he called the women who have accused Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct “lying skanks”

In a now-deleted tweet, he said of Christine Blasey Ford: “Dang girl, stop opening your legs and OPEN A BOOK!”

A Fox News spokesperson reportedly issued a statement, that Jackson “has been terminated as a contributor,” adding that “his comments on today’s hearings were reprehensible and do not reflect the values” of the network.

Jackson also noted that Dr. Ford, who teaches at Stanford, was probably having sex parties with the students she hosts interning at Google.

Holy Cow, a woman suffering from PTSD hosts STUDENTS from Google. FBI please investigate SEX PARTIES at #ChristineBlaseyFord house#TeamKJ — Kevin Jackson (@KevinJacksonTBS) September 27, 2018

As noted by Raw Story, he ultimately called her a “coward” and attacked Democrats for thanking her for her courage.

The tweets have since been deleted, but you can see screen grabs below via Mediaite:

