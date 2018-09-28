CLOSE
News
Home > News > Top News

Fox News Contributor Kevin Jackson Fired After Calling Kavanaugh Accusers ‘Lying Skanks’

Leave a comment

(photo credit: PR Photos)

Fox News contributor Kevin Jackson was reportedly fired Thursday after he called the women who have accused Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct “lying skanks”

In a now-deleted tweet, he said of Christine Blasey Ford: “Dang girl, stop opening your legs and OPEN A BOOK!”

A Fox News spokesperson reportedly issued a statement, that Jackson “has been terminated as a contributor,” adding that “his comments on today’s hearings were reprehensible and do not reflect the values” of the network.

Jackson also noted that Dr. Ford, who teaches at Stanford, was probably having sex parties with the students she hosts interning at Google.

As noted by Raw Story, he ultimately called her a “coward” and attacked Democrats for thanking her for her courage.

The tweets have since been deleted, but you can see screen grabs below via Mediaite:

Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault
19 photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Brett Kavanaugh , Fox News , Kevin Jackson

3 thoughts on “Fox News Contributor Kevin Jackson Fired After Calling Kavanaugh Accusers ‘Lying Skanks’

  1. Passing Through!! on said:

    Doing the most to try and appease the racist at Fox and now your black ass is out of a job. And not one of them will come to your rescue.

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close