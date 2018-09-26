CLOSE
News
Home > News > National News

Virginia Suspends Tampon Ban For Prison Visitors

Leave a comment

(Photo credit Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia is suspending a newly introduced policy that would have barred women who visit inmates at state prisons from wearing tampons or menstrual cup.

Secretary of Public and Homeland Security Safety Brian Moran said Tuesday on Twitter that he had ordered an “immediate suspension until further review.”

The abrupt about-face comes a day after widespread media coverage of state prison officials’ plan to ban tampons starting next month as a way to prevent contraband from being smuggled into prisons.

Moran said he understands the worries about contraband, but added that “a number of concerns have been raised about the new procedure.”

“I feel it appropriate to immediately suspend the newly developed policy until a more thorough review of its implementation and potential consequences are considered,” Moran said.

Inmate advocates have been sharply critical of the now-suspended policy, saying it violates the privacy rights of female visitors.

ACLU of Virginia Executive Director Claire Gastanaga said the policy should be permanently put to rest rather than simply suspended.

And Phyllis Randall, a former chairwoman of the state Board of Corrections, sent Moran a letter Tuesday saying the policy “represents a major systemic failure and an admission” that Moran and Department of Corrections Director Harold Clark “have lost the ability to effectively keep contraband out of Virginia’s prisons.”

Corrections spokeswoman Lisa Kinney previously said that the agency had consulted with the state Attorney General’s Office about how to implement the policy and “it was decided that facilities would offer pads to women who are wearing tampons while visiting a prison so the tampons don’t appear as possible contraband on a body scan.”

She said that when potential contraband is seen on a body scan, visitors are offered the choice of a strip search or leaving the prison without visiting with an inmate. She said at the time that the new policy “aims to help visitors avoid that altogether.”

“Offenders in Virginia have died of drug overdoses while inside our prisons. It’s our job to keep the offenders and staff as safe as we can,” Kinney said.

Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time
24 photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Prison , Women

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close