Empire Is Back: Jussie Smollett Says It’s The ‘Best Season’ Yet

Fox’s hit show Empire comes back tonight and Jussie Smollett believes this is the “best season since season one!”

Smollett revealed the whole cast is “genuinely excited.” At the end of last season the family lost everything; this season starts 2 years later and they’re still trying to “rebuild the empire.” It’s special because they’re doing it as a family, the way it should have been all along because “Cookie shouldn’t have gone to prison for 17 years.” But Smollett says they aren’t totally broke, they’re “rich people broke so don’t feel too bad for them.”

The music this season will be great as always but they’re trying something new. The show will feature music from several “dope producers,” and each artist will have a unique sound.

Empire returns tonight on FOX.

