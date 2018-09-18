Taraji P. Henson: “I’m Not Pregnant, And Not Going To Be”

Empire star Taraji P. Henson is setting the record straight about those curious pregnancy rumors that are spreading across social media.

“Extra’s” Tanika Ray sat down with Taraji on the set of her hit show, where she cleared up speculation.

“I am not pregnant, ya’ll, please cut it out,” she said.

Rumors that the actress was expecting her first child surfaced after reports she wasn’t drinking at the U.S. Open.

“I was drinking a wine spritzer so yes, there was alcohol — I was just pacing myself.”

Henson noted the various reports which pointed out that “her fiancé kept coddling her and holding her,” saying, “That makes me pregnant? He does that to me all the time.”

The actress also wants fans to know that she and her former NFL-player boyfriend Kelvin Hayden are not planning on having any children together at all. She’s already a mother to a son in his early 20’s.

“No, we’re done. He still has three little ones that aren’t teenagers yet. We’re good.”

The couple is planning a ”simple” wedding next year. Henson revealed it would happen “one year from when he proposed — late June, early July.”

As for the wedding location, she said, “It’s probably gonna be home, somewhere with his family and my family, a nice meeting ground where everyone can get to… We’ll find some mutual ground.”

In the meantime, Taraji is busy working on the fifth season of “Empire.”

She teased, “Season 5 is about rebuilding, starting over from a clean slate.”

