Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

Watch North West’s Runway Debut, Saint West Bust A Move!

Leave a comment

Well looky-here will ya. It’s none other than Miss North West making her debut on the runway! It went down at a fashion show in Pacific Palisades, CA. Little Missy is seen rocking a red moto jacket and matching skirt, along with a black zip-up top and black shoes.

The 5-year-old had no fear and strutted her stuff down the catwalk in front of a lively crowd, including mom Kim Kardashian.

“North is completely obsessed with L.O.L. Surprise already, so when we found out there was going to be an L.O.L. Surprise BIGGER Surprise Fashion show, she absolutely had to be involved,” said Kardashian. “She loves to dress up like her favorite characters, so it was so exciting for her to actually become a real-life L.O.L. doll.”

Kim K also took to social media, where she shared a few moments from North’s big day.

“North as THRILLA @lolsurprise,” Kardashian posted to her Instagram story.

If you didn’t know, Saturday’s show marks another fashion milestone for North, who was previously featured in Fendi’s #MeandMyPeekaboo campaign earlier this year.

View this post on Instagram

Reunited and it feels so good 😊

A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on

 

Now that you know about North West’s runway appearance and Saint West‘s magazine cover shoot earlier this summer, could it be that KimYe’s children are already emulating their parents’ fame and notoriety.

Yesterday (09-23-18), Chance the Rapper posted a video on Instagram of his daughter Kensli and Kanye West‘s son Saint dancing to Michael Jackson’s hit song “Thriller.”

In the clip (above), the children can be seen getting’ their grooves on, with Chance repeating in the background ‘get it, get it!’

This isn’t the first time Saint has shown off his dancing skills for the camera, after boogying on a table to the 2001 hit Raise Up by Petey Pablo, while on holiday with his famous mother this summer.

Yesterday also saw Kanye and his son throw the ceremonial first pitch at the Chicago Cubs-Chicago White Sox baseball game after walking out to the ground to the rapper’s song Homecoming.

The Cutest Cousin Bonding Moments From North West And Penelope Disick
1 photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Kanye , kim k , North West , Saint West

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close