Watch North West’s Runway Debut, Saint West Bust A Move!

Well looky-here will ya. It’s none other than Miss North West making her debut on the runway! It went down at a fashion show in Pacific Palisades, CA. Little Missy is seen rocking a red moto jacket and matching skirt, along with a black zip-up top and black shoes.

The 5-year-old had no fear and strutted her stuff down the catwalk in front of a lively crowd, including mom Kim Kardashian.

“North is completely obsessed with L.O.L. Surprise already, so when we found out there was going to be an L.O.L. Surprise BIGGER Surprise Fashion show, she absolutely had to be involved,” said Kardashian. “She loves to dress up like her favorite characters, so it was so exciting for her to actually become a real-life L.O.L. doll.”

Kim K also took to social media, where she shared a few moments from North’s big day.

“North as THRILLA @lolsurprise,” Kardashian posted to her Instagram story.

If you didn’t know, Saturday’s show marks another fashion milestone for North, who was previously featured in Fendi’s #MeandMyPeekaboo campaign earlier this year.

Now that you know about North West’s runway appearance and Saint West‘s magazine cover shoot earlier this summer, could it be that KimYe’s children are already emulating their parents’ fame and notoriety.

Yesterday (09-23-18), Chance the Rapper posted a video on Instagram of his daughter Kensli and Kanye West‘s son Saint dancing to Michael Jackson’s hit song “Thriller.”

In the clip (above), the children can be seen getting’ their grooves on, with Chance repeating in the background ‘get it, get it!’

This isn’t the first time Saint has shown off his dancing skills for the camera, after boogying on a table to the 2001 hit Raise Up by Petey Pablo, while on holiday with his famous mother this summer.

Yesterday also saw Kanye and his son throw the ceremonial first pitch at the Chicago Cubs-Chicago White Sox baseball game after walking out to the ground to the rapper’s song Homecoming.

