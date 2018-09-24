CLOSE
Kanye Mistakes Beyoncé’s Shoes For Season 5 Yeezys

(Photo Credit:  PR Photos)

Last week Kanye West posted a picture of Beyoncé’s and Jay-Z with the caption “famleeeeee,” implying that the feud between rappers is over and everyone is now cooler than the other side of a pillow.

Fans were also quick to notice Bey’s footwear choice and assumed she was repping shoes by Yeezy. The clear wedge heels were thought to be from a recent Season 5 collection.

However, as noted by cosmopolitan.com, their beef may not actually be over because it seems Kanye made a mistake when he posted a photo of Beyoncé wearing what looked to be shoes from his collection. Excitedly, Ye captioned the photo “famleeeeee.”

See below.

View this post on Instagram

famleeeeee

A post shared by ye (@kanyewest) on

 

This is where things get awkward. Turns out, Beyoncé isn’t wearing Yeezys… she was actually rocking $50 shoes by Public Desire…

 

Kanye hasn’t deleted the post so maybe things really are all good with him and the Carters.  

