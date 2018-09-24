Kanye Mistakes Beyoncé’s Shoes For Season 5 Yeezys

Last week Kanye West posted a picture of Beyoncé’s and Jay-Z with the caption “famleeeeee,” implying that the feud between rappers is over and everyone is now cooler than the other side of a pillow.
Fans were also quick to notice Bey’s footwear choice and assumed she was repping shoes by Yeezy. The clear wedge heels were thought to be from a recent Season 5 collection.
However, as noted by cosmopolitan.com, their beef may not actually be over because it seems Kanye made a mistake when he posted a photo of Beyoncé wearing what looked to be shoes from his collection. Excitedly, Ye captioned the photo “famleeeeee.”
See below.
This is where things get awkward. Turns out, Beyoncé isn’t wearing Yeezys… she was actually rocking $50 shoes by Public Desire…
Kanye hasn’t deleted the post so maybe things really are all good with him and the Carters.
