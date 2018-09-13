CLOSE
Actor Kevin Hart Principal For Day At Dallas School

The Wedding Ringer Red Carpet/Kevin Hart & Josh Gad

Gustavo Caballero / Stringer

DALLAS (AP) — Actor Kevin Hart has surprised the students of a Dallas high school by dropping in to be interim principal for a day.

Hart told hundreds of cheering students at Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts Wednesday that under his leadership they would be eating “chicken nuggets every day.”

The comedian encouraged students at the arts-focused magnet school to believe in their talents and not be discouraged if they are rejected. He said they know better than anyone what they are capable of doing.

Hart’s day at school was arranged to promote his new movie Night School, scheduled to open in theaters Sept. 28. The movie about adults attending night school to earn their GED certificates also features Tiffany Haddish.

