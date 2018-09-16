CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

Tiffany Haddish Takes The High Road After Katt Williams Dis

Leave a comment

Welp! Tiffany Haddish has come out with what some will regard as an unexpected response to Katt Williams‘ disparagement of her stand up comedian abilities.

If you missed it, Williams went in on her on Friday when he was on Atlanta radio station V103’s “The Frank Ski and Wanda Show” when straight up said Haddish doesn’t deserve the spotlight she’s been given over comics like Mo’Nique. On top of that, he went o to say she has a “diseased vajayjay.”

Here’s the surprise to many. Haddish, who’s well known for speaking her mind and not taking any prisoners, decided to channel Michelle Obama. She’s playing nice and staying above the mess. Sorry Katt, she’s not taking the bait, it seems.

Here’s her response via Twitter, complete with Katt’s unflattering comments.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Seriously Funny Black Female Comedians
14 photos
Black comedians , Katt Williams , Tiffany Haddish

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close