Tiffany Haddish Takes The High Road After Katt Williams Dis

Welp! Tiffany Haddish has come out with what some will regard as an unexpected response to Katt Williams‘ disparagement of her stand up comedian abilities.

If you missed it, Williams went in on her on Friday when he was on Atlanta radio station V103’s “The Frank Ski and Wanda Show” when straight up said Haddish doesn’t deserve the spotlight she’s been given over comics like Mo’Nique. On top of that, he went o to say she has a “diseased vajayjay.”

Here’s the surprise to many. Haddish, who’s well known for speaking her mind and not taking any prisoners, decided to channel Michelle Obama. She’s playing nice and staying above the mess. Sorry Katt, she’s not taking the bait, it seems.

Here’s her response via Twitter, complete with Katt’s unflattering comments.

It’s official I made it!@KattPackAllDay talked about me and didn’t have his facts right! #Iwin #sheready I look forward to seeing you on Monday Katt, when we pick up our Emmys. I just want to shower you with REAL Love cause you need it, and I Love you 😘 https://t.co/WVOgZvwLZn — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) September 14, 2018

