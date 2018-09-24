Comedian Arsenio Hall is headed to Alabama!
Alabama is home for his parents, both his mother and father were raised there and it’s were they met. While he’s there he’ll be visiting his “9 cousins.”
He’ll also be performing at the Stardome Comedy Club, where he’ll claim to be Ricky Smiley’s cousin.
When asked what he thinks about the Brett Kavanaugh situation he says that he thinks, “he’s finished.” But, it is interesting that people have such an issue with his past coming up. But, they were ok with Bill Cosby’s past coming back to haunt him.
One thought on “Arsenio Hall Says Brett Kavanaugh Is ‘Finished’”
If Ms. Ford can take this POS Kavanaugh down-more power to her.
I seem to remember that Anita Hill’s testimony regarding Uncle Thomas-WAS NOT BELIEVED!!!!!