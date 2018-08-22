Arsenio Hall Says Aretha Franklin, ‘Threw Shade Like A Christian’

The hilarious Arsenio Hall and Aretha Franklin went way back, “Aretha took me on tour with her when people thought Arsenio Hall was the place Aretha was singing in,” he said. Like many of us, he wasn’t a fan of the tribute that Madonna gave, and to make it worse, this is her second terrible tribute. “When Madonna dies we gonna have The Insane Clown Posse do her tribute,” he joked.

Hall has so many memories of the Queen, but one of his favorite things about her is the way she, “threw shade like a Christian.”

This weekend Hall will bevperforming in Washington, D.C. at the Improv Aug. 24 and 25.

