Foxy Brown Denies Stealing $5k From NYFW Promoters; Calls It A ‘Fashion Week Fairytale!’

It was last week during the vaunted New York Fashion Week that veteran rapper Foxy Brown was accused of taking money from a NYFW show and giving nothing in return. In other words, she allegedly stole the money.

Specifically, Brown was contracted to be paid $10,000 to perform two songs at designer LaQuan Smith‘s show. She got $5,000 up front, but reportedly didn’t show for the performance part. With all of that hanging over her head, Miss Ill NaNa has decided to speak on the incident via her Instagram:

“@foxybrown LIES @laquan_smith Messy AF! I’m appalled even addressing this fictitious, ‘FASHION WEEK FAIRYTALE’ you’ve concocted to the media! As our upper echelon, BLACK SUPER HERO OF FASHION, I’m embarrassed for YOU, knowing, after literally begging us to perform; (you’d deliberately orchestrate erroneous bullshit), in a scandalous attempt to bring discord into MY INCREDIBLE COMEBACK! 22 YEARS, as HIP HOP’s FASHION WEEK FRONT ROW AMBASSADOR, (GALLIANO, GUCCI, DIOR, FENDI, JEREMY SCOTT, VERSACE, MC QUEEN, etc…., I LIVE THIS!

“Scroll to your WELCOME BACK video praising FASHION’s KING BITCH in one breath, and the next, tried disgracing my name. Couldn’t possibly have thought, I’d excuse this nasty violation! Introducing @ALEXANDERWANGNY to the fashion game, in our incredible performance, set the blueprint…thank you WANG! THESE PICS ARE IN THE VENUE, AFTER WAITING OUTSIDE IN THE TRUCK, FOR OVER 2 HRS, FOR THE CORRECT SIDE BOOT TO ARRIVE! We were handed a handwritten, undated, check that had been CANCELLED! Not only did I arrive at CHELSEA PIERS on time, MIC in hand, but arrived at the after party as well, prepared to rock! I’ve allowed you to bask & twirl in this fraudulent press, purposely silenced, as we meticulously prepare for FIERCE LITIGATION.

“THANK YOU to all the AMAZING DESIGNERS & FASHION HOUSES, who sent us their bulletproof love & support! @BEVYSMITH You’re character speaks volumes, definitely the difference, thank you muva! @bdotdillenger36 #BALENCIAGABOOGIE”

If you thought that was a mouthful, B rown, 39, had more to say in a follow up posting, saying that LaQuan Smith and crew didn’t handle her appearance professionally. She also posted a video showing that she was given two left boots instead of a whole pair.

“@foxybrown The INFAMOUS “2 LEFT BOOTS” We were given by @laquan_smith’s people! Who ALL APOLOGIZED TO MY TEAM profusely! (ON CAMERA!) AND, the flyer I HAD DONE to announce this EPIC performance. THIS RIGHT BOOT (pictured), DIDN’T ARRIVE TIL’ 3 HOURS LATER! AND, your BACK END funds never left your account BELOVED. Lies! @wendyshow Tread Lightly!!”

As we alluded to up top, here’s the bottom line: The event’s promoters insist Foxy Brown showed up hours late, took her $5,000 check and left. Legal action is in the offing, according to the promoters. Meanwhile, according to theJasmineBrand, it’s been all crickets from LaQuan Smith.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.