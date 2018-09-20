White Alabama Students Standing On Black Male With Caption ‘We Got Us One’ Causes Outrage

The Moody High School principal is just as outraged as the public over a photo that shows six of his white students standing on a Black male student, who’s lying face down on the floor with the caption “We got us one.”
AL.com reports that the group of students from Moody, Alabama are all friends and claim the offensive image was meant to be a joke, but forward-thinking people are not amused.
“We have confirmed that all students involved are friends and participated voluntarily in creating the picture, which they say was intended to be a ‘joke’,” Principal Christopher Walters told AL.com on Monday. “The picture is offensive and unacceptable, and it does not reflect the values of our school, our students, or our community,”
***Swipe*** This is from Moody High School in Moody Alabama. Every Friday during football season the students dress up, I guess as a spirit thing to excite the students. This past Friday was “Redneck Day.” Why you’d have a redneck day in 2018, is beyond me, but I’ll let that go for now. This photo is circulating with the students. One of those students (who shall remain nameless) happens to be a follower of mine and sent this to me. I sent it to the main office at the school, to the PTO and I’ve tagged several local news stations in Alabama. If you swipe through, you’ll see parents defending their kids who are in this photo, which I find disgusting. “This photo will follow them around forever!” “It was the black kid’s idea!” “My son is not a racist!” Ummm, I hate to break it to you cupcake, but everything about this photo is racist. And I don’t care if “the black kid” suggested it, why would anyone agree to stand with their foot on another human, with that kind of caption?!? Even in Alabama, which has a reputation for such things, as does my home state, this isn’t okay. The not racist thing to do is to stop defending your own offspring and concern yourself with what this type of behavior does to the other students of color who see it, or to their younger siblings and parents. I think they certainly deserve better than this.,Any school should drop the hammer on things like this AND redneck day! It’s 2018! Your vice principal is a black woman! Do the right thing and let this be a learning experience for these kids AND their parents! This should not be tolerated in and form, in ANY state! I’m in Tennessee and I see many trashy racist things but if this happened at my kids schools, I would be all up in their business until this was handled. Every kid in that photo should, at the very least, be suspended. It’s a learning experience @moodyhighschool Don’t pass it up. You have a responsibility here. The rest of your students and their parents are waiting….. @moodyspanishclub @moodydevilsden @mhs.seniorcouncil2019 @moodyfca @mhsmajos @moodyhscheer
Social media users blasted the students and have rejected claims that “there’s nothing racist” about the photo.
“It’s disgusting, disgraceful and disturbing to see this picture and claim that there’s nothing racist about it! Why are there so many people in this country so proud of their ignorance and backward thinking?” one commenter said, per AL.com.
Austin Glass, one of the White students in the photo, said it was taken “out of proportion” and that each grade level was participating in the theme of dressing up as different travel destinations, the report states.
8 thoughts on “White Alabama Students Standing On Black Male With Caption ‘We Got Us One’ Causes Outrage”
There’s all different types of people in this world. You got white americans, you got rednecks, you got crackas, and you have honkies. Then you have black americans, you got negroes, then you have n*ggas. This here, this right here, is a case of dumb @ss rednecks and one dumb @ss n*gga.
To me, this is offensive to Human Beings who stand for what is right for all people. It’s stale and it’s leftover.
That photo is totally DISGUSTING!!!!!!!
white folks PLANTATION MENTALITY in the State of Alabama is APPALLING!!!!!!!!!!!
REDNECKS still STUCK ON STUPID IN THE 21ST CENTURY!!!!!!!!!!!!
They must be some of CHUMP’s base!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
He is in school but he is uneducated. If is a young dumb negroe to allow these white cave mongers to make a fool of him. He is more at fault than these white people he thinks is his friends.
Sad
ABSOLUTELY OUT OF ORDER !!!!And as for the Black young man , your PARENTS should sit you down for a BLACK HISTORY LESSON !!! I know you are not being taught about TRUE HISTORY of YOUR PEOPLE!!!!!!!!!
In my thinking the young black kid needs a lesson in history to allow these young white supremacist to bullshit him into doing some shit like that.By the way the white terrorist group the klu kiux klan started out as a joke.
Uh…and why did brother man lie down and let them stand on his back????