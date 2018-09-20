White Alabama Students Standing On Black Male With Caption ‘We Got Us One’ Causes Outrage

The Moody High School principal is just as outraged as the public over a photo that shows six of his white students standing on a Black male student, who’s lying face down on the floor with the caption “We got us one.”

AL.com reports that the group of students from Moody, Alabama are all friends and claim the offensive image was meant to be a joke, but forward-thinking people are not amused.

“We have confirmed that all students involved are friends and participated voluntarily in creating the picture, which they say was intended to be a ‘joke’,” Principal Christopher Walters told AL.com on Monday. “The picture is offensive and unacceptable, and it does not reflect the values of our school, our students, or our community,”

Social media users blasted the students and have rejected claims that “there’s nothing racist” about the photo.

“It’s disgusting, disgraceful and disturbing to see this picture and claim that there’s nothing racist about it! Why are there so many people in this country so proud of their ignorance and backward thinking?” one commenter said, per AL.com.

Austin Glass, one of the White students in the photo, said it was taken “out of proportion” and that each grade level was participating in the theme of dressing up as different travel destinations, the report states.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.