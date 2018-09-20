DL Hughley Show
DL’s GED Section: Orrin Hatch Has Bad Taste

Orrin Hatch, United States Senator for Utah, came to Brett Kavanaugh’s defense. But, DL isn’t buying it. Hatch said that he knows Kavanaugh and he is a “man of integrity.” He said the same thing about Clarence Thomas when he was accused of sexual assault 35 years ago, and he turned out to be a woman beater, so his opinion doesn’t mean much.  DL says either he has horrible taste or is a liar.

