Tamera Mowry On Her Husband, Adam Housley: “My Husband Is Not A Racist” [VIDEO]

Tamera Mowry and her husband, Adam Housley have been married since 2011 and share 2 beautiful kids together. It seems like since being together many have questioned Housley and if he’s a racist because he worked for Fox News. While on The Real, the ladies were speaking about Julie Chen, who is leaving The Talk since the recent sexual misconduct allegations about her husband, Les Moonves have come out.

Moonves was fired from his position and people weren’t sure if Chen was going to continue working for the company. As they spoke about the allegations the ladies talked about standing by your husband despite what people are saying and Mowry wanted to set the record straight. She said, “There are some people who think my husband is a racist because he worked for a certain channel. I’m a look in that camera right there and let everybody know: my husband is not a racist.”

This is just for clarification so if you see any stupid people spewing lies…per usual…have them refer to this tweet. @TameraMowryTwo and I did not support Trump or Hillary and nowhere has there ever been anything said to prove such. — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) September 18, 2018

In California it didn't matter, so no need to choose. Also…at Fox I worked in something called THE NEWS DIVISION. I covered fires…about 50…hurricanes..11…tsunamis 2…War Zones 3…Earthquakes 5….terror attacks& shootings..1 is too many — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) September 18, 2018

No I am not racist, or insensitive, or any other crap you spew. Yes I love people from all walks of life. I love to cook, be with my kids, coach soccer, tell stories, music of all types, people of all types. — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) September 18, 2018

Again…feel free to refer to me previous tweets to answer any questions…also feel free to post when any troll or anyone who has never been in the same state as me or my wife decides to spew rumors and crap disguised as fact. geeze — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) September 18, 2018

Housley later that day went on Twitter to piggyback off of Tamera’s statements. He said, “This is just for clarification so if you see any stupid people spewing lies…per usual…have them refer to this tweet. @TameraMowryTwo and I did not support Trump or Hillary and nowhere has there ever been anything said to prove such.,” he wrote. “In California it didn’t matter, so no need to choose. Also…at Fox I worked in something called THE NEWS DIVISION. I covered fires…about 50…hurricanes..11…tsunamis 2…War Zones 3…Earthquakes 5….terror attacks& shootings..1 is too many.

My daughter is being taught to be a strong woman. One who comes from amazing families with diverse backgrounds. My son is being taught to be a strong man. One who comes from diverse backgrounds and amazing families. — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) September 18, 2018

Whats wrong right now in this country is we focus on the image and not the substance. We focus on the fake and not the real. Nobody seems to care about fact and rumors abound. We have become too comfortable. — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) September 18, 2018

He went on to say,”No I am not racist, or insensitive, or any other crap you spew. Yes I love people from all walks of life. I love to cook, be with my kids, coach soccer, tell stories, music of all types, people of all types. My daughter is being taught to be a strong woman. One who comes from amazing families with diverse backgrounds. My son is being taught to be a strong man. One who comes from diverse backgrounds and amazing families.” In August, Housley resigned from his position to spend more time with his family and the couple say they are happily married.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Tamera Mowry On Her Husband, Adam Housley: “My Husband Is Not A Racist” [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com