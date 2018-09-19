Guy’s Gripe: ‘The People Movers’ In The Airport Have Rules

Originals
| 09.19.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Yesterday while traveling Guy noticed that people read every sign in the airport except the sign for the moving sidewalk. The sign clearly says “stand right walk left,” but people don’t seem to read. A woman was standing on the left and when he asked her to move over so he could get by, she had an attitude. She asked him “what’s the rush,” and Guy was not happy!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Guy Torry , Guys Gripe

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close