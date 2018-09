According to reports, the Trump Administration will be sending a text to all US cellphones. This will be done to test a program that will allow texts to alert Americans to national emergencies. The Obama administration came up with this program but never used it. The test message will come through at 2:18 PM EST on Sept. 21.

