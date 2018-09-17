Russ Parr Morning Show
Home > Russ Parr Morning Show > RPMS App

Lunell Says Katt Williams Didn’t Lie When He Said Tiffany Haddish Can’t Tell Jokes

Leave a comment

Over the weekend Katt Williams was in hot water after saying that Tiffany Haddish isn’t good at telling jokes. But he didn’t stop there! He went on the radio and roasted Wanda Smith too! Lunell says “he didn’t lie” when he was talking about Tiffany Haddish and we should know by now that Williams says how he feels no matter what, and she admires him for that. As far as the Wanda situation, she quotes Too Short, “if you can’t hang with the big dogs stay on the porch!” Lunell says that she was “tickled to death.”

Seriously Funny Black Female Comedians
14 photos

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show  On Facebook Too!

Katt Williams , Lunell , RPMS , Tiffany Haddish

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close