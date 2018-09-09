Katt Williams Wins An Emmy For His Role On ‘Atlanta,’ John Legend Earns EGOT

After years of asking that Black talent get the recognition they deserve in the entertainment industry, the Emmys seem to have gotten the message. The Creative Arts Emmy Awards were held on Saturday, September 8th, and all four acting categories lead to Black actors taking home trophies for their performances over the past year.

Katt Williams took home his first an Emmy from his first nod for Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Alligator Man in FX’s Hit series Atlanta beating Bryan Cranston, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sterling K. Brown, Donald Glover, and Bill Hader.

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series went to Tiffany Haddish for hosting Saturday Night Live, while Samira Wiley won an Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series Emmy for her role in Handmaid’s Tale and Ron Cephus for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for This Is Us.

Update Via AP:

NBC’s live version of “Jesus Christ Superstar” won an Emmy Award on Sunday and that made three men extra happy — it meant star John Legend, composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyricist Tim Rice joined the elite squad of EGOT winners.

The musical’s win for best live variety special united Legend, Lloyd Webber and Rice with Emmys to go along with their Tonys, Grammys and Oscars — the four biggest prizes in show business.

NBC will air the main Emmys Ceremony on September 17.

